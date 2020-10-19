Woman accused of killing stepdaughter to stand trial today

GAS CITY, Ind. (WOWO): The jury trial for a Gas City woman, accused of murdering her stepdaughter last year, begins today.

34-year-old Amanda Carmack is accused of the strangulation death of 10-year-old Skylea Carmack. Court documents say she reported the girl missing the night of August 31st; Skylea’s body was found in a shed behind her home in the early-morning hours of September 1st, wrapped in a trash bag.

Police say Amanda Carmack strangled the girl after the girl allegedly stole a charm bracelet from another child in the home. The six other children told police that Carmack was physically abusive to them.

Carmack attempted to use mental illness as a defense, but she was found competent to stand trial back in January.