Stepmom accused of killing 10-year-old to claim mental illness

GAS CITY, Ind. (WOWO): A Grant County woman accused of murdering her 10-year-old stepdaughter has filed a “mental disease” defense.

34-year-old Amanda Carmack will claim mental illness in the case over the death of 10-year-old Skylea Carmack, according to RTV6 in Indianapolis. She was arrested on September 4th after police found the girl’s body in a barn behind Carmack’s house in Gas City.

RELATED: Carmack plans to represent self in murder trial

According to court documents, she admitted to police that she had strangled the girl because she was “angry” that the girl had allegedly stolen a charm bracelet.

Carmack’s trial starts on February 3rd next year. The Grant County Prosecutor’s Office had previously announced plans to seek life in prison without parole in the case.