Missing Gas City girl found dead

GAS CITY, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana State Police say a missing girl has been found dead in the shed behind her family’s house.

Skylea Carmack, 10, was reported missing on Saturday. Her body was discovered hidden inside a plastic trash bag at around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Her stepmother, Amanda Carmack, 34, is accused of strangling Skylea to death back on Saturday. Amanda was arrested and is facing neglect of a dependent resulting in death, domestic batter resulting in death and strangulation charges. She is currently held in the Grant County Jail.

Police believe Skylea was killed between 4:30 and 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31. An autopsy will be conducted to verify her cause of death.