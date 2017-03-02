Weather service confirms two tornadoes ripped through Indiana

MITCHELL, Ind. (AP) – The National Weather Service says surveys have confirmed tornado damage in parts of Indiana from storms that hit the Midwest this week.

The weather service rated Wednesday morning’s tornado near Mitchell in Lawrence County as an EF-2 on the Enhanced Fujita scale with maximum wind speeds of 130 mph. The weather service says the tornado was on the ground for about a half mile.

Reported damage included at least three collapsed metal chicken barns and damaged some outbuildings. No injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, crews worked to determine the strength of a tornado in southwestern Indiana’s Posey County that damaged homes. Officials have said the damage apparently was caused by the same deadly tornado that struck adjacent White County, Illinois, and killed a man.

