Bouts of severe weather cause destruction for parts of WOWO Listening area

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO/AP) _ Severe thunderstorms packing rain, hail and high winds caused damage in parts of the WOWO listening area.

The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for areas including Allen County as the storms moved through the Midwest. Other portions of northern Indiana were under severe thunderstorm warnings that expired early Wednesday.

Power lines were knocked down in the Fort Wayne area, hail was reported and part of a roof was torn off a convenience store. Meanwhile, several Indiana Michigan Power customers remain without power due to the storms. I&M officials are hoping to have all power fully restored by 8:30 a.m., Wednesday.

There have been NO confirmed reports of a tornado touching down, according to the National Weather Service. However, there were numerous reports of rotating winds spotted in some areas. We are expecting to know more later Wednesday afternoon.

In southwestern Indiana, WXIN-TV reports storm damage in Posey and Gibson counties that included damaged homes as well as downed trees and power lines. Utilities reported several thousand customers were without power in Posey, Jackson and some other counties.