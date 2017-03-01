Chimney crashes into Auburn girl’s bedroom, child unhurt

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO): The storms that blew through the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning almost ended in tragedy for one Auburn family. A chimney on the roof of a home on Garman road ended up in a girl’s bedroom.

Her father, Niels Schwartz, describes it to our Partners in News at ABC21:

“We started running toward our kids who were upstairs. My wife couldn’t get my daughter’s door open because the roof had all caved in. There was a big massive piece of our chimney, crushed half of her bed. She was untouched.”

The girl was hit by some debris, but wasn’t hurt. Neither was anyone else inside the home.