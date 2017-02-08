UPDATE: One man hospitalized after high-speed chase through Roanoke

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): One man is in the hospital after a high-speed chase through Roanoke.

Wednesday morning, around 6:30 a.m., Sgt. Ron Galaviz with the Indiana State Police Department said a vehicle was reported stolen in Huntington. Officers caught up with the suspect on US 24 near Old Fort Wayne Road and a high-speed chase ensued.

RELATED: High-speed chase ends in Roanoke, parts of US 24 shutdown

The suspect refused to pull his vehicle over, therefore stop sticks were used. The driver hit the stop sticks causing the vehicle’s tires to be blown out. It then collided into the car of a Huntington City police officer. The officer was OK, but the driver of the stolen vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition with a reported head injury. His identity is being withheld until the notification of his family has been completed.

The chase caused both lanes of US 24 near Old Fort Wayne Road to be shutdown. Westbound lanes were opened around 8:00 a.m., however as of 10:00 a.m., Galaviz said the eastbound lanes of US 24 were still blocked. He anticipates them to be opened by 10:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Meanwhile, there have been no confirmed reports by the Indiana State Police Department that this incident is related to ongoing reports of a man “terrorizing” Huntington. However, WOWO News expects more updates within the hour.

RELATED: Police say, “Subject terrorizing Huntington for the last 24 hours, captured”