High-speed chase ends in Roanoke, parts of US 24 shutdown

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Huntington County Dispatch has confirmed that officers from Roanoke and from the Indiana State Police Department were involved in a high-speed chase through Roanoke.

As of 7:20 a.m., Wednesday, the chase was reported to be over, however multiple police crews remain on the scene of US 24 near Old Fort Wayne Road, just north of the Oil Refinery on US 24. Eastbound lanes of US 24 are blocked, but westbound lanes are open. We are receiving reports that the Huntington County Coroner is on the scene.

