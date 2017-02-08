Police say, “Subject terrorizing Huntington for the last 24 hours, captured”

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): According to a statement released by the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department, the “subject that had been terrorizing Huntington for the last 24 hours has been captured and no longer a threat.”

Officers were investigating reports of a shooting in Huntington. According to our partners in news at ABC 21, a woman drove herself to the police department Tuesday afternoon and said her car had been shot at. She was not injured, but that led officers to a home at Indiana and Allen Streets. That area is said to be the location where the actual shots were fired.

No other details were released, but according to the statement, updated information will be released, “later.”