Three people arrested in connection to body found last week in Whitley County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Indiana State Polce have announced the arrest of three people in connection to the death of Curtis E. Thomas last week. Thomas, 30, of Fort Wayne, was found dead along a road in rural Whitley County on March 14 and his death was ruled a homicide as the result of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Following an investigation involving the Fort Wayne Post, the Peru Post, and the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, three suspects were located and arrested late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Robert Thomas Drake, 27, Fort Wayne, was taken into custody in Logansport and is facing a preliminary charge of Murder. He was transported to the Cass County Jail, pending transfer to the Whitley County Jail.

Mia S. Griffin, 34, Fort Wayne, was taken into custody in Fort Wayne and is facing a preliminary charge of Aiding in Murder. She was transported to the Whitley County Jail.

Ashlynn McClain, 20, Fort Wayne, was taken into custody in Walton, Indiana and is facing a preliminary charge of Aiding in Murder. She was transported to the Whitley County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.