Fort Wayne Man’s Body Found In Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Body Found in Whitley County has been identified as a Fort Wayne Man. At approximately 12:45pm Monday, Indiana State Police discovered a body in Whitley County that was identified later on as 30-year-old Curtis E. Thomas of Fort Wayne. Thomas’ body was discovered early Monday laying alongside County Road 700 East in rural Whitley County.

The circumstances surrounding the death are suspicious in nature, and remain under investigation. Cause and manner of death have not yet been determined as Thomas’ body is scheduled for an autopsy later this week. Circumstances regarding the incident are being treated as an on-going criminal investigation by ISP and further details about the situation have not yet been released.

Anyone that may have information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Post of the Indiana State Police at (260)432-8661.