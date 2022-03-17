A Fort Wayne man found dead in Whitley County ruled to have died by homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man that was found dead in Whitley County earlier this week has been ruled to have died as the result of a homicide.

On Thursday, Indiana State Police released the results on an autopsy by the Whitley County Coroner, and preliminary results show that 30-year-old Curtis E. Thomas died as the result of a gunshot wound of the chest and that his manner of death was homicide.

Edward’s body was found Monday afternoon laying alongside County Road 700 East in rural Whitley County. The investigation is ongoing into this incident.