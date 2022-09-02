Second teen sentenced to 80 years in 2019 murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A second teen has been sentenced to 80 years in prison for a 2019 murder.

Dawann Martin was sentenced Friday for his role in the murder of 18-year-old Dominique Taylor according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. Martin was just 15 when Taylor was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Villa Capri Apartments back on Dec. 22, 2019. Martin was found guilty of murder and a firearm enhancement back on Aug. 16.

Seneca James was sentenced to 80 years behind bars last December. He was 16 when he shot and killed Taylor.