Second teen charged with murder in 2019 shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A second teen has been charged with murder and will be tried in adult court in a 2019 murder.

Dawann Martin, 16, was waived to adult court Friday in connection to the murder of Dominque Taylor At the Villa Capri Apartments last December.

Martin is the second teen to be charged with murder in the case. Senaca James, also 16, was charged with murder and will be tried as an adult as well.