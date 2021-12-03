Fort Wayne man sentenced to 80 years in prison for 2019 murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to 80 years in prison on Friday for a 2019 murder.

Senaca James, 18, was sentenced and must pay $21,000 of restitution in the death of 18-year-old Dominique James back in 2019. Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report that James plans to appeal the sentence.

RELATED: Murder suspect suddenly pleads guilty

James suddenly pleaded guilty during a break in his trial back in October. He faced up to 85 years in prison.

He was 16 when he shot and killed Taylor in the parking lot of the Villa Capri Apartments.

Co-defendant Dawann Martin, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, is charged with murder in the case. His trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 1.