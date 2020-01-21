16-year-old charged in fatal shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A 16-year-old boy was charged with murder Tuesday in the death of Dominique Taylor.

The Journal Gazette reports Senaca V. James was charged in the shooting death of Taylor, 18, who was killed on Dec. 22 at the Villa Capri apartments.

RELATED: Police make arrest in Villa Capri shooting

Court documents reveal the shooting came after a fight, and Taylor was shot and killed while sitting in a car.

Police say James told them he brought Taylor to the apartments to buy marijuana edibles in order to fight her. James did say to police he shot a gun into the air but that another person shot at Taylor.

James could face up to 55 years in prison.