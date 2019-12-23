Police investigating shooting on Fort Wayne’s South Side

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting that happened last night at the Villa Capri Apartments near the intersection of US 27 and South Anthony Boulevard.

Officers were called to the parking lot at the apartment complex just after 10:30 PM Sunday night on reports of a female shot. Officers found the woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. She remains in critical condition.

Initial information is that the victim and her friend were talking in the parking lot when shots were fired from an undetermined location. It’s unknown if the victim and/or her friend were the intended targets or if the victim was struck by a stray bullet. No other injuries were reported – the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1230.