Saint Joseph’s College releases new information regarding halt of operations

RENSSELAER, Ind. (WOWO): Officials with Saint Joseph’s College have released some new information regarding the Board of Trustees decision to temporarily cease operations after this spring semester.

President Robert Pastoor says the 125-year-old institution is going through “truly one of the most difficult points in the history of Saint Joseph’s College.”

According to Inside Indiana Business, a small group, appointed by the board, has been created to investigate potential partnerships with other schools. The group is expected to report its findings to the board by June 30, 2018.

The updated Frequently-Asked Question section, on the school’s website, explains what will come after May’s graduation. So far no decision has been made regarding how long the halt of operations will be, but the school says it will start by establishing a transition team to examine a full slate of issues including finances, academics, campus facilities, athletics and faculty and staff.

The FAQ section lays out the financial state of the school, including some $27 million in debt, $35 million in anticipated deferred maintenance costs and nearly $14 million in tuition discounts and scholarships awarded each year.

