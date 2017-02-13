Alumni at St. Joseph’s College trying to figure out how to keep school open

RENSSELAER, Ind. (WOWO/AP) — St. Joseph’s College alumni are trying to figure out how they can keep their alma mater open despite plans to temporarily suspend operations due to financial trouble.

Alumni say they knew little about the college’s financial straits before the board of trustees decided Feb. 3 to close for at least the 2017-18 school year.

Trustees chairman Benedict Sponseller said the school has operated on a $4 million to $5 million deficit annually for several years.

Alumna Elysse Hillyer says she and others are trying to contact board members to see if there’s any way to reverse the decision. A Facebook page she started for the college community posted a message from the Alumni Association Board of Directors saying it’s investigating whether the suspension can be prevented and if alumni can raise funds to do so.

Purdue University, Indiana University, St. Francis College, and Marian University have all reached out to students at Saint Joseph’s offering assistance if they wish to transfer.

