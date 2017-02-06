Indiana universities offering help to St Joseph’s students

RENSSELAER, Ind. (AP): Some Indiana colleges and universities are reaching out to help students at St. Joseph’s College after trustees there voted on Friday to temporarily close the institution’s Rensselaer campus after the spring semester because of financial problems.

Two other Catholic schools, Marian University in Indianapolis and the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne, announced Monday they’re offering transfer assistance to St. Joseph’s students.

Marian is guaranteeing that students’ out-of-pocket tuition costs won’t change. St. Francis says it’s offering a transition award of up to $9,500 per year and a housing award of $1,000 per year.

Purdue University President Mitch Daniels says the university would waive its application fee for affected students and provide flexibility for both admissions requirements and transfer credits.