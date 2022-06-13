Recycling won’t be collected for third straight week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Recycling won’t be collected for Fort Wayne residents for the third straight week.

RELATED: Garbage Collection Delays Expected Until GFL Takeover On July 1st

Recycling won’t be collected this week. That announcement comes after city officials were “hopeful” last week that recycling collection would restart this week. In a release Monday, officials say they are hopeful recycling collection will begin again next week with the “B” week recycling schedule.

RELATED: City provides update on this week’s trash pickup

In a May 31 press release, recycling was reported as backed up and residents who were scheduled to have their recycling picked up that week were told they would likely have to wait until the next week.

City officials say that Red River crews are finishing garbage collections for Thursday and Friday routes this week, while City of Fort Wayne crews are working on Monday routes. Crews are also collecting garbage in the evenings and on weekends when possible.

City staff are being used to help with routes and misses by Red River due to lower staffing levels and higher tonnage in recent weeks.

Delays are expected to continue until GFL Environmental USA takes over trash and recycling service on July 1.