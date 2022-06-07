Garbage Collection Delays Expected Until GFL Takeover On July 1st

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne today provided an update on solid waste services Monday afternoon. For this week, crews are focusing on garbage collection. On Monday, crews were finishing garbage collections among Thursday and Friday routes and some crews were hoping to start some of the Monday routes late in the day. Recycling will not be collected this week but. City of Fort Wayne Solid Waste Department officials are hopeful that recycling collection will begin again next week with the A week recycling schedule. Officials went on to say that this is likely that delays will continue until GFL Environmental USA takes over the collection service on July 1st.