City provides update on this week’s trash pickup

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The City of Fort Wayne has provided an update on trash pickup for this week.

The city said in a release that it is utilizing city staff to assist with missed routes that Red River has been unable to cover due to staffing shortages and higher tonnage in recent weeks. Crews were finishing up Thursday and Friday’s routes on Tuesday and were hoping to move on to Monday’s that same day. With it being the holiday week, routes were already set to be picked up one day behind schedule.

Recycling is further backed up and residents who were scheduled to have their recycling picked up last week will likely have to wait until next week.

The city said that delays may continue until GFL Environmental USA takes over collection service on July 1 and that residents should still set out containers the night before their scheduled pickup. The city also thanked residents for their continued patience and understanding.