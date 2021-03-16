Project Mastadon plan passes Plan Commission

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A big – yet mysterious – project being planned for Fort Wayne got one step closer to reality yesterday.

According to the Journal Gazette, the Fort Wayne Plan Commission has approved the primary development plan for something called Project Mastodon, which calls for building a 630,000-square-foot warehouse-type building that will stand 110 feet tall and be built along U.S. 30, near Sweetwater Sound.

We still don’t know who is behind the project, which City officials say will have a massive economic impact and create 1,000 permanent full-time jobs. The popular theory is that Amazon is involved, but officials who do know who the occupant will be aren’t talking, citing confidentiality agreements.