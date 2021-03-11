Council members seek more info before committing to Project Mastadon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Some members of the Fort Wayne City Council want to know how they might be doing business with.

There’s been a lot of talk recently about “Project Mastadon,” which is a planned large-scale distribution center along US 30 that would reportedly create 1,000 jobs. The problem is that officials tied to the project won’t say who is behind it, citing confidentiality agreements.

City Councilman Russ Jehl tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 the Council needs more info before they agree to a $16-million tax abatement request:

“I’m happy to sign a non-disclosure, but either way, I don’t want to be put in a position where I’m asked to make a decision without knowing what I’m deciding.”

The most common rumor is that Amazon is behind the project, but officials will not confirm that.

A public hearing on the tax abatement request is set for March 23rd.