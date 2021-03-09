Details on US 30 project remain scarce

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): We’ll have to wait a while longer to find out who wants to build a massive industrial building near Sweetwater Sound in Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne Plan Commission heard from the so-called “Mastadon Project” developer’s representatives last night, but a nondisclosure agreement means their client’s name was not revealed.

Community Development Director Nancy Townsend told the Journal Gazette the 634,000 square-foot, 100-foot-tall building that could go up along U.S. 30 could bring “tens and hundreds of millions” in an economic boost to the community, and the developers say it would create 1,000 full-time jobs.

The most popular rumor is that Amazon is behind the project, but we have not been able to confirm that, and officials’ lips are sealed for now.