Police: stepmom beat child into unconsciousness with a paddle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police say a 9-year-old boy was beaten by his stepmother with a wooden paddle until he passed out, hours before he eventually died last Saturday.

That detail was among many chilling pieces of information in a probable cause affidavit filed this week against 30-year-old Alesha Miller, who is charged with neglect, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and aggravated battery.

According to the Journal Gazette, Miller allegedly assaulted Elijah Ross the night of December 17th after he had gotten into a fight with his brother, at one point shaking the child after he lost consciousness and claiming he was “faking it.”

She told police the boy was injured by his brother, but the other child and the boy’s biological mother both told police otherwise.

An autopsy reported that the boy died after a buildup of blood on his brain.