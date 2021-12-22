Stepmother arrested after child’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A 30-year-old Fort Wayne woman is facing charges after the death of her 9-year-old stepson.

Police arrested Alesha Lynn Miller Tuesday on charges of aggravated battery resulting in death, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and two more counts of neglect of a dependent, all over the Saturday afternoon death of Elijah Ross.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office says the boy’s body had multiple blunt force injuries, but the exact cause and manner of death are still pending.