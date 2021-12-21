UPDATED: Questions linger after boy’s death

By
Darrin Wright
-
("Police Line/Police Tape" by Tony Webster, CC BY 2.0)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police are looking into the death of a 9-year-old boy in Fort Wayne.

According to Fort Wayne’s NBC, officers were called to a home in the 800 block of Putnam Street at 1:15pm last Saturday for what was listed as a “juvenile neglect/abuse investigation.”

Shortly after, it was revealed the boy was dead.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office was notified of a death investigation after a child was brought to Lutheran Downtown Hospital. The child was pronounced dead at the hospital and was later identified as Elijah Thomas Ross, 9 of Fort Wayne. An autopsy was completed. There were multiple blunt force injuries, but the cause and manner of death are still pending. An investigation is still ongoing.

