Downtown standoff behind Parkview Field comes to an end

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Tense times in downtown Fort Wayne as officers were called to a standoff in the 400 block of Brackenridge, right behind Parkview Field.

It all started when Fort Wayne Police received a tip, around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, about a man wanted for a recent Belmont Beverage robbery hiding out inside a home in the area, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

Officers, SWAT Units and hostage negotiators were deployed and after not making contact with anyone inside, crews made entry into the home. Once inside, they learned the home was empty.

Now the hunt for both the suspects wanted for robbing the Belmont Beverage on E. Tillman continues. We have their photos here.

RELATED: Two Belmont Beverage robbery suspects need identified, police say