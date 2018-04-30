Police looking for second suspect in Wabash County murder

LAFONTAINE, Ind. (WOWO): Officers with the Indiana State Police Department are searching for a second suspect in a Wabash County murder case.

On April 25, 2018 around 9:30 a.m., officers from the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call reporting a possible death at 123 Clear Creek Drive in Lafontaine. Upon entering the house, officers found the body of Jordon Richards, 22. Richards lived at the residence.

An autopsy revealed Richards’ death was a homicide caused by a gunshot wound.

An investigation was launched and evidence indicated that cash and multiple firearms and were stolen from Richards’ home. During the investigation, officers were led to Kaleb Marin, 21 and Corey Kelch, 21, both from Marion. The pair was wanted for felony counts of murder and robbery.

Sunday, Marin died in a two vehicle crash in southern Wabash County. One of the stolen guns from Richards home was found inside the car in which Marin was a passenger.

Police are now searching for Kelch. He is described as five foot eight inches tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He should be considered armed and dangerous. If Kelch is sited do not approach him, call law police and report his location.

Wabash County Crimes Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to Kelch’s arrest. Information can be reported by calling 1-866-665-0556.

Information about this case can also be reported by calling the Indiana State Police Peru Post at 1-800-382-0689 (inside Indiana) or 765-473-6666. Information can also be provided to the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department by calling 1-260-563-8891.