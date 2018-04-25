Suspicious death investigation underway in Wabash County

LAFONTAINE, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Wabash County are investigating a suspicious death.

Officers were called to a home in Lafontaine around 9:30 a.m., Wednesday. Once there they found the body of 22-year-old Jordan Richards. He had a medical condition that required a nurse to check in on him twice a day, according to the Indiana State Police Department.

The nurse, who was making a daily check on Richards, allegedly found him dead.

The investigation is just beginning, but officers are treating it as suspicious. They are asking that if you know anything about this, to contact the Indiana State Police Peru Post at 1-800-382-0689 (inside Indiana) or 765-473-6666. Information can also be provided to the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department by calling 1-260-563-8891.