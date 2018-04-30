Crash kills murder suspect, two others

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A crash in LaFontaine killed three people Sunday morning, including a murder suspect.

The Indiana State Police says the crash happened at around 8:30 Sunday morning on State Road 15, when a car driven by a 19-year-old Terissa Williams crossed the center line and slammed into a garbage truck.

She and two men in her vehicle, 21-year-old Kaleb Marin and 21-year old Thomas Reed, all died at the scene. Police say Marin was a suspect in the April 25th shooting death of 22-year-old Jordon Richards in LaFontaine.

The driver of the garbage truck was taken to an area hospital for back pain.

The crash and murder are both still under investigation.

