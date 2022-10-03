Police confiscate gun from student at Northside High School

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A message to parents said that a gun was confiscated from a student Monday at Northside High School.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that the message said that school staff were notified by students about suspicious activity by another student. When officials investigated, they found a handgun in the student’s possession. The handgun was then taken by police. No direct threat was made to students or staff.

The school said they will follow the FWCS Code of Conduct in addressing the situation.

It marks the third time in recent weeks that a gun has been found at a FWCS school, after a gun was recently found on the playground at Haley Elementary School and a gun was confiscated from a student at Wayne High School.