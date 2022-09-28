Students find loaded gun at Haley Elementary School

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A letter sent to parents says that a loaded gun was found by students on a playground at Haley Elementary School.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 received a copy of the letter from a parent and report that it says a gun was found on the playground during recess. The gun was immediately secured by school staff.

An Fort Wayne Community Schools spokesperson said the gun was loaded and was brought to school by a student. She said they will follow FWCS code of conduct in addressing consequences for the student.

Haley Elementary School is located near East State Blvd. and Maplecrest Road.