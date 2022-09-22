Gun confiscated from student at Wayne High School

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Community Schools sent a letter to parents on Thursday saying that a gun was confiscated from a student.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that the letter said that Wayne High School administrators were told a student may have brought a weapon to school. The student was immediately located and the gun was confiscated by the school resource officer.

They said no direct threat was made to any students or staff.

They ask anyone with further questions to contact the principal’s office at 467-6402.