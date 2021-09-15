Peters files exploratory run for Fort Wayne Mayor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters filed exploratory paperwork with the election board Wednesday for a possible run at Fort Wayne Mayor in 2023.

“Filing this exploratory committee will provide me with the opportunity to look at a mayoral run through a finer lens,” Peters said. “This will give me the chance to better understand the work that will be necessary to be successful in this venture and the issues that matter the most to the citizens of Fort Wayne.”

Peters, a Republican, has served as an Allen County Commissioner representing District 1 since 2005. His current term expires Jan. 1, 2025. He touts being the architect for the Emergency Management/Homeland Security mergers along with the 911/Communications department and playing a key role in combining the Fort Wayne Allen County Alliance and the Great Fort Wayne Chamber of Commerce into Greater Fort Wayne, Inc.

He is a Snider High School and Indiana University graduate.

Previously, Republican District 3 City Councilman Tom Didier announced he would run as a Republican for mayor.

Democratic Mayor Tom Henry has previously stated that his fourth term would be his last, but his office has said that “all options” are on the table.