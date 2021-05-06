Henry open to potential fifth term as Mayor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry might be looking at running for a fifth term as mayor.

Henry’s campaign office told our Partners in News at ABC 21 that “all options” are on the table for a potential fifth term as mayor, pointing out his easy bipartisan victory in November 2019. But during that campaign, the Democrat also said that his fourth term would be the last.

We’re two years away from the next mayoral election, but talk has already begun, with Republican City Councilman Tom Didier expected to announce this Friday he’s running for the office.