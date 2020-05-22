Next FWCS Superintendent to be announced Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): We’ll find out who is the next Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent next week.

The School Board has a special meeting set for 4pm Tuesday, with a news conference set for 4:30pm, where the person taking over the spot from the retiring Wendy Robinson will be introduced.

We don’t know much about the new Superintendent, not even their gender, only that they were chosen after a nationwide search, chosen out of 23 applicants, and based on community input.

The Journal Gazette reports they’re also probably not from around here, as their proposed contract not only calls for a salary of $215,000 – about $5,000 more than Robinson’s current salary – but also a $10,000 moving allowance.