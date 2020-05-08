Next FWCS chief to be paid $215K per year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): We have a good idea of what the next superintendent of Fort Wayne Community Schools will be paid.

A proposed three-year contract would pay Wendy Robinson’s successor $215,000 per year, according to the Journal Gazette.

A posting by the school district in today’s paper also notes a $10,000 performance bonus.

There will be a public hearing on the proposed contract on May 18th, but we probably won’t find out who the leading candidate for the job is until a special school board meeting on May 26th, during which the board will most likely approve the contract.