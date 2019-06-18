FWCS to start superintendent search soon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials with Fort Wayne Community Schools will soon start the process of finding a new superintendent.

Wendy Robinson says she won’t seek an extension when her contract expires in June of next year, so the school board will be meeting this week to get the ball rolling with a discussion on the search for her replacement.

The Journal Gazette reports no votes will be taken, but the board will talk about a “rough timeline” on when they want to find the replacement, as well as the pros and cons of using a national search firm.

Robinson has been superintendent since 2003. She was named Superintendent of the Year by the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents two years ago.