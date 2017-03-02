CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO/Network Indiana): New signs are hanging at the Delphi investigation headquarters. Indiana State Police officers say the new signs are thanks to Police Chaplain Ed Selvidge and Delphi Community High School.

New signs at Delphi investigation HQ. Thx to Police Chaplain Ed Selvidge and Delphi High School. Tips can be made by calling 844-459-5786 pic.twitter.com/QTHyRge9NR — Sgt. Tony Slocum (@ISPPeru) March 1, 2017

Investigators moved to the larger headquarters as they work on finding who killed 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year Abigail Williams.

The new signs say things like:

“You are one step closer than you were yesterday, don’t give up,” and “When you feel like quitting, thank about why you started.”

In an effort to rule out suspects from the thousands of tips coming in about the girls’ murders, police have been conducting interviews and searches through the last two weeks.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Police are still trying to identify the man from a photo and short audio clip that were released. Police say both were captured on Williams’ cell phone the day she died.

The FBI is also using about 6,000 electronic billboards in 46 states to try to get information about the case.

If you have any information on the case, no matter how insignificant, call the Delphi Homicide Investigation Tip Line at (844) 459-5786 or 1-800-225-5324 (800-Call FBI).