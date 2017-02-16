Police need help identifying man in photo regarding Delphi girls’ death investigation

DELPHI, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana State Police are hoping someone can help identify the man in the photo above. He was seen walking on the Delphi Historic Trail around the same time 13-year-olds Abigail Williams and Liberty German were walking.

The bodies of the two girls were found on private property about 50 feet from the shore of Deer Creek Tuesday afternoon, less than a mile from where they were dropped off to go hiking Monday afternoon.

Police have not released any information on where the photo came from, but according to a press release, issued by the Indiana State Police Department, they are hoping to speak to the man about what he may have seen that day.

“We are asking help from the public to help identify him so he can be contacted regarding what he might have seen. Also, if you were parked at High Bridge Trail Head on February 13, 2017 between 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. we would like to talk to you. If you can identify the subject or were parked in the lot, please contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department or the Delphi Police Department at 765-564-2345 or the Indiana State Police at 765-567-2125. You can remain anonymous if you request.”

The investigation is now being considered a double homicide investigation.