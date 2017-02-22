New details to be released today, regarding double homicide in Delphi

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): WOWO News is expecting new details regarding an investigation into the murders of two teenage Carroll County girls.

Officers with the Indiana State Police Department say there will be a press conference at 10am at the Delphi United Methodist Church to provide new information about the ongoing investigation into the murders of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

Their bodies were found in a rural area last week about a day after they went hiking.

Police have since released photos of a man seen walking in that area near the same spot the girls were last seen alive. He has been identified as the prime suspect in the case.

WOWO News will have the very latest on this story, after the press conference, later today.