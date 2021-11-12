Motion made to dismiss NACS parents’ lawsuit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials are asking an Allen County judge to dismiss a lawsuit objecting to Northwest Allen County Schools’ mask mandate.

District and county health officials argue that the lawsuit – filed by six parents of NACS students – complains about “reasonable policies” meant to protect children from COVID-19.

The Journal Gazette reports that the court filing also argues that only six of the ten claims in the lawsuit are actually targeted at school officials and that all of them “fail as a matter of law.”

There will be a hearing on the dismissal motion on December 22nd. The NACS mask mandate will expire on December 18th.