NACS to drop mask mandate after winter break

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Northwest Allen County Schools will be dropping its mask mandate after the holidays.

The school board made that call at a meeting last night, citing coronavirus vaccine availability to kids 5 and up as the reason behind the move. The mask requirement will officially end at 11:59pm on December 18th, according to the Journal Gazette.

The move leaves Fort Wayne Community Schools as the only school district in Allen County requiring masks, and so far no changes have been made in that regard.

Read the NACS board’s resolution below:

NACS_COVID_ Resolution regarding Mask Requirements (Nov 8 2021)_(21286363.2)