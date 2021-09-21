Parents sue NACS over masks, school district responds

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The battle over coronavirus-related mandates in area schools has now entered the legal arena.

Mitchell Litigation and Advocacy has filed a lawsuit on behalf of four families against Governor Holcomb, the state and local health departments, and Northwest Allen County Schools over what they call “arbitrary and unlawful” rules imposed on K-12 students over the coronavirus.

Attorney Kevin Mitchell made his case on Fort Wayne’s Morning News Monday. Listen here.

Ultimately, “freedom from unwanted medical treatment, freedom from invasive contact tracing and quarantines, and freedom from compelled vaccination” are what the lawsuit is seeking.

Northwest Allen County Schools issued a response to the lawsuit Monday evening:

“Our focus remains on meeting the needs of our students. Eventually time and taxpayer monies will have to be redirected from meeting the needs of children to address the lawsuit filed by a few parents. We are confident that the courts will ultimately rule in our favor. Continuing to provide opportunities for students to access learning onsite in a healthy and safe learning environment remains our priority.”