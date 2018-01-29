Mother of 2-year-old boy beaten to death, charged with neglect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The mother of a slain 2-year-old boy has been charged with neglect.

Amber Garrett, 26, of Fort Wayne, is the biological parent to 2-year old Malakai Garrett who was rushed to fire station 13, located on N. Clinton on November 29, 2017 by Mitchell Vanryn. He dropped the 2-year-old off after the child became unresponsive. Vanryn has since been charged with murder along with felony aggravated battery and felony domestic battery in the death of Malakai Garrett.

After further investigation officers charged Amber Garrett with two counts of child neglect. Her arrest comes two months after the arrest of Vanryn, her boyfriend. His trial is set for May 15.

