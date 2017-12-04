Father of slain toddler struggling to cope

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The father of a 2-year-old that was beaten to death last week is still struggling with his new reality.

Malakai Garrett was dropped off at a Fort Wayne fire station Wednesday in critical condition. He later died at a nearby hospital, and 27-year-old Mitchell Vanryn, the boyfriend of the child’s mother, has been arrested.

But Lantz Garrett, the boy’s father, tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 he’s struggling with what to do now.

“It hasn’t really 100% set in,” Garrett says. “It shouldn’t have happened to him and it shouldn’t happen to any other baby that has been failed.”

Garrett says he will make it his mission to make sure no other child feels the pain his son did.

A gofundme page has been set up to cover the child’s funeral expenses. You can find a link to it here.