Fort Wayne man charged over toddler’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man has been charged in the death of a two-year-old boy.

The Fort Wayne Police Department announced late last night they had arrested 27-year-old Mitchell Vanryn and charged him with felony aggravated battery and felony domestic battery in the death of Malakai Garrett.

The boy was dropped off at a Fort Wayne fire station Wednesday afternoon in critical condition, and later died at an area hospital.

RELATED: Two-year-old dropped off at fire station, deceased

The cause and manner of his death have yet to be released by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.